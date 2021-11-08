Infinix Note 11S introduced! Here are the features and price

Infinix Note 11S was introduced with a 120Hz screen, 50 Megapixel main camera and 33W fast charging support.

Infinix introduced the Note 11S model. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio series processor instead of Dimensity, the smartphone managed to catch up with its competitors with its 120Hz screen. Operating in the smart TV market, Infinix transforms the phone into a remote control for television, thanks to the application it has developed.

Infinix Note 11S features

Infinix Note 11S; It comes with a 6.95-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate. Promising about 91 percent display area to its user, the smartphone incorporates the screen technology Infinix calls Ultra Fluid Display.

The 16 Megapixel front camera placed on the Note 11S’s screen can take photos with a resolution of up to 3456×4608. The smartphone, which has 1 LED flash + 4 holes on the back, seems to have a quad camera setup at first glance. However, it has 3 cameras, 50 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels, and the last hole has no function.



Infinix Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It is claimed that this processor will also be used in the Vivo 23e model. When we look at the storage side, we see that the Note 11S comes out of the box with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB internal memory. Thanks to the SD card support, the memory can be increased up to 2TB.

There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, which we are not used to seeing for a long time. Next to it is the USB-C port and the microphone. Filling its 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, Infinix Note 11S comes preloaded with the Android 11 operating system-based XOS10 user interface.

Display 6.96 inch, FHD+, 1080 x 2460, 120Hz, IPS LCD

Processor MediaTek Helio G96

GPU ARM G57 MC2

Rear camera 50 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels, LED flash

[email protected] video recording

[email protected] video recording Front camera 16 Megapixels

Storage 64GB and 128GB, SD card support up to 2TB

Memory 4GB, 6GB and 8GB

Battery 33W fast charging, USB Type-C

Other Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Headphone jack

OTG

Dual nano SIM

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G|5G

Infinix Note 11S went on sale in Thailand with a price tag of $ 210.