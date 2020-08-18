Infinity Ward will fix the Call of Duty: FR 5.56 shotgun bug

Infinity Ward has already located the cause of the bug that increases the effective range of the shotgun under the barrel of the FR 5.56 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The latest weapon balance patch in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone had FR 5.56 as its main benefit. The Famas, as it is often called, saw its effective reach extended. In this way, it was equated with other assault rifles, since together with the AK-47 it is one of the least used weapons in multiplayer.

However, the study did not have the small detail that those improvements in scope have also fully impacted its accessories under the barrel. Currently the sliding shotgun attached to the rifle has an effective range of up to 15 meters. Within that range he can knock down a player in full armor. Almost nothing, since normally it would need three hits.

Infinity Ward has communicated through Twitter that they have already identified what is the cause of this bug. They are currently working on a patch whose details have not yet been revealed. We also do not know what the error is due to. Some regular streamers of the battle royale part have already shown what can be achieved with the accessory. Soon it will return to its normal state.

We’ve identified the issue with the FR 5.56 and are currently working on a fix. We’ll share more details as they become available. Thank you all for your patience. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 17, 2020

Last correction

The last update the game received focused on fixing another issue that broke the textures of the models. While the size of the patch on PS4 and PC was below 2GB, Xbox One users saw that they needed to download another 66GB to get it working again. According to the company, that weight corresponds to a problem in Microsoft’s update transmission service. Not that it took up an additional 66GB, but it caused gamers to redownload a bundle of files they already had on their hard drive. Therefore, the global will remain as before.



