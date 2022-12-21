Infamous Hacker Geohot Quit Twitter After Just Four Weeks

Hacker Geohot, the mastermind behind the first-ever iPhone unlock and PS3 jailbreak, quit his internship at Twitter after working for only four weeks.

George Hotz, also known in hacker communities as Geohot, has a legendary history since he unlocked an iPhone from an operator for the first time in history at the age of 17.

Hotz also worked at Facebook for a while, so he’s familiar with the world of social media. The hacker went on to state that he was interested in a 12-week internship at the company in order to get a taste of the culture and “invest his money in what he says.”

I’ll put my money where my mouth is. I’m down for a 12 week internship at Twitter for cost of living in SF. It’s not about accumulating capital in a dead world, it’s about making the world alive. — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) November 16, 2022

Musk instructed Hotz to tackle him on Twitter

After Hotz joined the business, he was tasked with fixing Twitter search, as well as getting rid of a pop-up interstitial ad for unregistered users. However, the infamous developer stated that it is easier to create Twitter functions outside the platform than inside the company.

It seems like it's easier to build Twitter features outside of Twitter than inside Twitter. Search backend: https://t.co/CvEosRzuHH Better searchbar: https://t.co/sOYvnsHqWg — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) December 15, 2022

During the internship, Hotz’s opinion began to deteriorate after Twitter abruptly banned competing social media platforms, saying it was a “ridiculous policy.” He also stated that this policy was the “fastest speed” of freedom of speech”in history.”

Geohot uses a survey to choose its Fate

In the spirit of Musk, Hotz posted a poll on Twitter about whether he should or should not leave Twitter. The majority voted against. However, the developer quit a day later.

Hotz stated that he “didn’t think he could have any real impact” on the company, and also complained about the number of contributions on his GitHub page.

Resigned from Twitter today. Appreciate the opportunity, but didn’t think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding! pic.twitter.com/Jbs9LxNB2K — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) December 20, 2022

At parting, Hotz said that he was still “rooting for the success of Twitter 2.0,” despite the fact that he himself could not complete a 12-week internship.