Inexpensive gaming laptop: see how to choose the best

There are several cost-effective gamer notebook options for sale in Brazil. Brands like Dell, Samsung, Acer, Asus, Lenovo and Avell offer models of the type at lower prices equipped with older parts or even bringing simpler technical data and space for upgrades.

Therefore, when buying a new model, it is important to know what to prioritize in order not to exceed your budget without leaving performance aside. Here are some tips that should help you get it right when choosing a cost-effective gaming notebook.

Processor

From the gaming point of view, the processor has an important impact on the speed with which the computer will run the games. Although the graphics card is responsible for the graphics, often a framerate that fluctuates a lot or is far from 60 fps is caused by a chip unable to serve a new image generated by the card every 16 ms (milliseconds) . Therefore, choosing a good processor for your gaming notebook is essential and, for gaming notebooks, the best options are the CPUs of the “H” lines from Intel and AMD.

Anyway, before investing in a Core i9, Core i7, or Ryzen 7, it’s good to keep in mind that slightly simpler processors may be more than enough. If the maximum refresh rate for the notebook you’re looking for is 60 Hz, a Core i5 9300H, for example, should work well for recent games.

Considering older processors, it is possible to find models with options that should still meet the needs of a gamer laptop. This is the case of the Aspire Nitro 5 equipped with Core i5 7300H, a CPU of 2017, which is on sale for from R $ 5,099 at the moment, but came to cost R $ 4,115 in recent weeks.

Video card

When looking at possible models from the video card, it is important to keep in mind the types of games that will run on the laptop and the desired graphic fidelity. To run more recent Full HD games at 60 fps, for example, GPUs such as the GeForce GTX 1660 or the GTX 1660 Ti version should do the job, in addition to being more recent, something to consider in the long run.

In the entry segment, the options revolve around two GPU models: the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and the GTX 1650, both from Nvidia. From 2016, the GTX 1050 Ti and its “weaker sister”, the GTX 1050, are more rounded and, although they appear frequently in cheaper models, they have a natural tendency to lose breath in the coming years.



