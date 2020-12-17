Inès Sberro talks about her adventure with the rapper!

It’s a story Booba still hears about often: his adventure with Inès Sberro, when she was a minor. She gives her version.

Rohff and Kaaris love this story, but the main interested party finally returns to it: Inès Sberro comes out of the silence! The reality TV candidate thus talks about her relationship with Booba …

Because this story continues him, even today. It must also be said that her relationship with the young Belgian took place … when she was not yet 18 years old. Since then, the Duke has received a lot of insults from his rivals.

In an interview with Sam Zirah, the young Belgian, who became a candidate for the Princes of Love, gives her version. “Yes, I was 17 years old,” she confirms … But without throwing spades at Booba.

She herself tries to get some feedback on this story. “When I see that again, I find myself ridiculous! Things like that, you have to keep them to yourself. »Because she had dared to speak about it in certain newspapers…

An error, which therefore pursues the two stars since. But not in the same way. Inès Sberro therefore expresses regret. “Already because the person has a private life. »And Booba saw his own burst …

BOOBA: INES TELLS THEIR STORY

But at 17, Inès was dating an ultra-famous French rapper. So she chose to open it up … “For me, it’s ridiculous to brag because he’s a person like any other. ”

“When I met Booba at 16, I didn’t talk about it,” adds the Marseille candidate against the rest of the world. Then I wanted to share it because I felt valued. ”

So she posts a selfie, in a bed, with the Duke… “I needed to prove to people, ‘Look who I am with!'” A selfie that comes out every now and then in B2O rivals.

“Booba is a very intelligent, respectful and caring person,” wants to support Inès. We shared evenings from time to time, we slept together for two or three years. For him I was a girl



