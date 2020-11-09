Inès (Koh-Lanta): this revelation that she kept for a show!

In the columns of “Télé Star”, Inès Loucif, candidate of “Koh-Lanta”, made a revelation on a program for which she participates!

Inès, emblematic candidate of Koh-Lanta, has settled her accounts in the columns of Télé Star. The young woman said that the image she conveyed in the adventure game was not the one she wanted to convey.

A nurse by profession, she marked the adventure game. For her countless rants. In the game. Everyone remembers her famous “I’m going to tarter”. Which she had addressed to candidate Claude.

The young woman therefore decided to dot the “i”. In the Télé Star magazine. The young woman returned to her adventure, and the image she returned.

So Inès said, “Koh-Lanta only showed the impulsive and angry side of my personality. That I hate ”. And go on. “Critics therefore no longer affect me.”

The former TF1 adventurer therefore announced a few months ago that she was participating in La Villa des Cœurs brisés. A program that will suit him better.

INÈS DE KOH-LANTA WILL SHOW HER TRUE PERSONALITY IN THE VILLA OF BROKEN HEARTS

Indeed, the pretty brunette with a fiery temperament will soon be on the TF1 dating show. And Inès therefore promises her fans to show who she really is.

“In La Villa, viewers will discover who I really am,” she admitted to reporters. The young woman regrets having been placed in the category of “big mouths” of the game of TF1, when it is not her deep nature, therefore.

“The critics have hardened me, and I do what I want,” she said without restraint. So you haven’t finished hearing about the young woman.

A few weeks ago, Inès announced to her followers that her participation in the show La Bataille des Couples had been canceled. An announcement that therefore strongly disappointed the young woman, who was happy to participate in the TF1 show, therefore.



