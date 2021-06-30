Industry 4.0: what is the human role in the future of the market?

Industry 4.0: A major transformation in the way we produce things is already underway thanks to digitization, which we call humanity’s fourth Industrial Revolution. We started with mechanization using water and steam, moved to the mass production phase with electricity, and evolved to the adoption of computers and automation. Now, we are improving everything that has been done and entering a world of autonomous systems powered by data and machine learning. This is Industry 4.0.

One of the goals of this new stage in history is the construction of an intelligent and open manufacturing platform for the application of information in industrial networks. Real-time monitoring and effective control of the different stages of business processes will thus become a reality.

That’s because, with the optimizations we’ve seen over the past few years and will follow, computers will be increasingly connected and will communicate with each other to make decisions without human interference. In fact, Industry 4.0 is more present in our daily lives than we can imagine.

Fernando Deschamps, professor of the undergraduate courses in Control and Automation Engineering and Production Engineering at PUCPR, explains that changes occur not only in personal life, but also in business.

An example of Industry 4.0 that he cites is the phenomenon of the “uberization” of the economy, with applications for various purposes, from the use of software and platforms (SaaS and PaaS), which provide their services to third parties, to the rental of hardware (HaaS ), it is up to the companies that supply them to maintain them properly.

“Sectors that promise a lot of growth are all those related to these services and that involve defining ways to collect, store, process and use information, establishing benefits that can be generated from this data. These are sectors that will demand professionals with creativity, data analysis skills and the ability to communicate what they discovered,” he highlights.