Indonesian singer NIKI shows off photos with BLACKPINK’s Lisa

One of the Indonesian singers who has a career in the United States, NIKI recently uploaded a photo with Lisa BLACKPINK.

It’s no secret that NIKI and Lisa are really good friends, considering that previously the two of them often showed interactions on social media.

Recently, NIKI and other 88rising artists attended the ‘Head In the Clouds Festival 2021′ concert which was held on November 6 and 7 local time.

Lisa, who is currently in the United States, then visited NIKI backstage at the concert.

While uploading his photo with Lisa, NIKI wrote on Instagram, “A very sweet friend also stopped by.”

Lisa herself has recently been busy pursuing a solo career, starting from the solo songs ‘LALISA‘ and ‘MONEY’, to her collaboration song with DJ Snake entitled ‘SG‘.