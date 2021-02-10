Indiscrete Friends: mini-series revival will have original cast

The film franchise Amigos Indiscretos (The Best Man, in the original), launched in 1999, will win a serial adaptation in streaming Peacock – service not yet available in Brazil. The good news for fans is that the original cast will be back in production.

According to information found by TV Line, there will be about 10 episodes. In them, the audience will again see Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau playing their respective characters.

The plot will show how Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and Murch (Perrineau) evolved over time in your relationships. According to the official description of the miniseries, the midlife crisis will cause several complaints from the past to be reactivated.

The episodes are being scripted by Malcolm D. Lee, responsible for directing the first two films in the franchise. Next to him is Dayna Lynne, who also collaborated on Issa Rae’s Insecure series for HBO. Both will serve as executive producers.

Indiscrete Friends: love and friendship contrast once again in Peacock’s new project

In an official press release, Malcolm D. Lee stated that he was very excited to bring all of these iconic characters back. “Here we go! The band is together again! ”, He celebrated.

“We are very excited and excited to deliver [to the public] everything they expect from this group of friends,” he said, adding that fan support was very important in the resumption process. “We can’t wait! I said it wouldn’t be another 14 years, ”he concluded.

So far, no official release date has been released by Peacock. The episodes are expected to be released soon.

That way, we can only wait for more news!