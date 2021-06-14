Indies Game Tips For Playing On PlayStation, Xbox And PC

Indies Game: The independent video game scene has gained greater repercussion among the public in recent years, and studios have started to dedicate themselves even more to the category, making it often even doubtful whether the title is even of a lower budget or a Triple A. Fortunately, the rise of indie games has only contributed to an even stronger market filled with console and PC alternatives.

Great franchises started to emerge and players were able to experience wonderful stories, differentiated graphics and proposals that considerably deviate from those delivered by top-of-the-line titles. Check out some of these games below and find out why they have been so acclaimed by fans.

Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 follows the scary and daring title of 2017 and tells more adventures of Little Six, a girl dressed in a yellow cape who was thrown into a universe full of nightmares. Alongside Mono, the girl must face a suicide mission to infiltrate the Signal Tower and discover its secrets, being forced to face darkness and all kinds of macabre creatures.

Inside

From the creators of Limbo, Inside is a minimalist psychological horror experience where the player takes on the role of a young man abandoned in a sinister installation. With no one to turn to, the child must scramble to escape while being hunted, barely knowing that macabre goals lie behind his predators and that a terrifying secret is hidden in the shadows.

GRIS

Voted one of the best games of 2018 and winner of the Most Impacting Game at E3 2019, GRIS is a powerful story about pain, redemption and hope, led by a young woman who lives in a universe dominated by sadness. The title, which features platform mechanics, narration and puzzles, has serene and detailed scenarios, which stand out for their impressive technical work.