Indie horror The Mortuary Assistant will receive a film adaptation

It seems like now is the right time to be a fan of everything scary, both on the AAA scene and on the indie scene. Given that horror games dominated the Summer Game Fest earlier this year, and this genre has also been widely represented at Gamescom recently, there is obviously a lot of room for digital ghosts in the industry. On top of that, there’s “The Morgue Assistant,” a small title created by Brian Clark of Darkstone Digital that may not have become popular, but is now being turned into a movie.

According to a report by Bloody Disgusting, an adaptation of the game is currently in pre-production with director Jeremy Kipp attached. Brian Clark and Ted Henchke of Darkstone have been fired as executive producers. At this early stage, it is still being discussed which actors will play the key characters. While the movie and TV adaptations of horror games don’t always work, and the second season of Netflix’s Resident Evil has been canceled, demonstrating this, it’s pretty quick for an indie game to choose an option after release.

For those who haven’t played it yet, The Mortuary Assistant is a game about identifying demons. As the name suggests, players take on the role of a man working in a morgue, embalming bodies and preparing them for a journey to the next world. However, there is an evil presence, and the player must decide which corpse one of the fiends is currently in, and perform a ritual to cleanse the body. Otherwise, of course, they will become possessed themselves.

What’s interesting about the game is that there are several endings in The Mortuary Assistant that players are invited to discover for themselves. Despite the fact that the game is quite short, there is surprisingly a lot of knowledge and background of the characters. At this stage, it is not entirely clear whether the film adaptation will be closely related to the plot of the game or whether it will have its own story and characters placed in Clark’s sinister world. Either way, it looks like it might be an interesting take on this indie success.

As mentioned earlier, several horror games were presented at Gamescom 2022, including new gameplay footage from The Callisto Protocol and The Outlast Trials, as well as Dead Island 2 and a game adaptation of the cult film of the 80s “Killer Clowns from Outer Space”. . In this respect, the genre is very alive and thriving in this era. I hope the movie version of “The Morgue Assistant” will be well received.

Mortuary Assistant is available on PC.