Indication of the Week # 18: Season 2 Gatunas on Netflix

Do you want to know what to watch on Netflix? So, here is our indication of the week: the second season of Gatunas! The new episodes were released on Tuesday (25) and have already reached the top 5 most watched on the streaming platform. That is, there is no doubt that this is one of the series most awaited by fans!

However, not everything is good news. Unfortunately, Netflix also announced that this will be the last season of Gatunas. According to the production, the idea was always to finish the series after two seasons. After all, everything that needed to be told has already been told and it would make no sense to prolong the story and create a 3rd season of Gatunas.

So, if you are a fan of the series, it is worth watching these new episodes with great affection! Shall we know more?

The plot of season 2 Gatunas on Netflix

The Gatunas series accompanies Elodie, Moe and Tabitha as they are united by the habit of stealing things in the city mall. However displaced and guilty they feel, the girls find in each other the strength to build a lasting friendship, despite the inconvenient habit.

In the first season, Elodie runs away from home to avoid being sent to a treatment center in Seattle. Meanwhile, Moe steals a bottle of tequila for the first time and Tabitha runs off with Brady’s car despite threats of denunciation to the police. In other words, the 2nd season promises to be even more intense!

10 new episodes of the series were released, ending the complete 2nd season. We followed the trajectory of the three friends at an embarrassing Thanksgiving dinner, Elodie’s treatment and even relationship dramas. So, if you are looking for something to watch in this quarantine, Gatunas may be the ideal option!

The cast of the series features Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira and Quintessa Swindel. Unfortunately, the three will not return to their role for a third season, but leave their legacy as one of Netflix’s most exciting series.

So, what did you think of this cancellation news? Tell us your opinion and take the opportunity to share the article on all your pages on social networks!



