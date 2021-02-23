India’s Warren Buffet: the government should ban Bitcoin

A Bitcoin statement came from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is seen as the Warren Buffet of India and is touted as the 38th richest person in the world with a fortune of $ 3.2 billion. “I will never buy Bitcoin. “The government should ban Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.”

Dollar billionaire Indian businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala spoke about the cryptocurrency bans that have been discussed for a long time in his country and the law proposal is expected. Speaking to CNBC today, the investor nicknamed “Indian Warren Buffet” said regulatory agencies should take action and ban Bitcoin:

“The only power that needs to issue money should be the state (s). India should focus on digital rupee studies. I will never buy Bitcoin. The government should ban Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies ”

Evaluating Bitcoin as “a speculation of the high executive mass”, Jhunjhunwala stated that an asset that moves 10 percent during the day should not be counted as money and used the following statements:

“If the dollar plays 1-2 percent, it will be news all over the world, and you have a coin that plays 10 percent a day right now. “

Asked about the fortunes earned by early investors on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and whether he has ever had a FOMO, Jhunjhunwala said, “You cannot join every party around. You only join the ones you like ”he replied.