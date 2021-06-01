Indiana Jones 5 Shows Leaked Images Of His Filming Set

Indiana Jones 5: The new film in the series will star Harrison Ford, who will return to the role of Indy once again. There are neither two without three nor three without four. On this occasion, there is also a fifth. Indiana Jones 5 is now official and its premiere will take place on July 29, 2022. The film is about to start production, so filming will start shortly. Reddit user Switzerland_Forever has published the first images of the recording set, which as usual, have been leaked ahead of time.

The truth is that the images still have no context, so we do not know exactly what they represent. Everything seems to indicate that it is a half-built castle, perhaps some ancient ruins or a castle in all its splendor (when the film team completes the work). Be that as it may, what these snapshots prove is that the machinery is in motion to bring Indiana Jones back to life.

The return of Harrison Ford and John Williams

After Indiana Jones 4: The Kingdom of the Skull, there was talk on several occasions about a possible continuation, but the years passed and it did not finish materializing. However, a few months ago it was confirmed that the fifth installment was underway. Although without Steven Spielberg in the direction, the film will recover Harrison Ford, the interpreter who has played the protagonist in all previous films. John Williams, the legendary composer of the soundtracks, will also return. The cast will also be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.