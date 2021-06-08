Indiana Jones 5: Behind-The-Scenes Photos Indicate Nazi Return

Indiana Jones 5: Paparazzi leaked the first images of Indiana Jones 5, the upcoming film about the famous archaeologist played by Harrison Ford. Production began shooting the feature this past weekend in the UK, and photos released by the Daily Mail showed an action scene with a stuntman wearing a mask very similar to the actor’s face, but younger.

That way, it’s possible that the attraction will address some flashbacks in at least part of its plot or that the actor will be digitally rejuvenated. Such hypotheses also gain strength with the dissemination of Nazi symbols — threat from The Hunters of the Lost Ark (1981) — seen in a locomotive inserted at the same time as the recording with the stuntman, as well as with the presence of other old vehicles.

“I don’t want to give [fans] what they want to see, but something unexpected. I think the public has gotten used to being disappointed when you revisit [a work]. We wouldn’t do another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to surprise. We want it to be the best,” said Ford in an interview with Hey U Guys.

Directed by James Mangold (Logan), Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2022. The title has yet to have any new story details officially released, only confirmation of names for the cast, including Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In addition, the soundtrack will be written by John Williams, legendary composer who will return 40 years after his initial contribution to the franchise.

“I’m very excited. It’s a great honor to be a part of this franchise that I grew up with. I’m in a lucky position because [the production] let me read the script [in full, before the shoot]. And yes, it was everything I wanted it to be, it’s amazing,” Mikkelsen told Collider.