Indiana Jones 5: 9 Things Fans Want to See in the Movie

Filming of “Indiana Jones 5″ ended in February 2022, and fans hope that the new film will bring back the magic of the original trilogy. The lessons learned from the stumbles in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” could go a long way toward returning the legendary franchise to its classic state and glory.

The original creators Steven Spielberg and George Lucas have already moved away from the Indiana Jones landscape, leaving the uncertain future of the franchise in the hands of Disney. With the end of Harrison Ford’s tenure approaching and dissatisfaction with a possible Disney reboot, Indie fans want (and need) “Indiana Jones 5” to return to its old school uniform, if this is going to be its last installment.

The last, great Indie, hooray

In the latest film, Harrison Ford almost walked out of his last tango with a relatively intact brown fedora after fans discovered he had injured his shoulder during a fight rehearsal (via people). The charmingly awkward Ford has always taken hits on film sets, including “In Search of the Lost Ark” (torn anterior cruciate ligament), “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (herniated disc), “The Fugitive” (knee) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (crushed joint). with a broken leg), as reported by Newsweek.

Given the number of injuries he’s suffered over the years, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ford decides he doesn’t want to play that role anymore. However, if it’s the latter, then fans only hope that Ford and Indy will get a spectacularly good bye, as they deserve it.

Time warp, yes

If the action of “Indiana Jones 5” takes place presumably in the 1960s (via CBR), then Dr. Jones will be about 65-70 years old. The action of “Crystal Skull” roughly corresponds to the age of Indie on the screen. The action of “Crystal Skull” takes place in 1957 during the Cold War, so it would not be surprising if “Indie 5” lands right on the swinging 60s. However, choosing such an era would be a mistake.

Fans instinctively felt that the secret of UFOs and the sharpness of the atomic bomb of a more modern Crystal Skull create a cold background incompatible with the tone of the original trilogy. However, fans can see the positive side in Indiana Jones 5: production leaks hint at some kind of time travel storyline in which the character returns to World War II.

Return to Casablanca

It is not surprising that “Indiana Jones 5” can return to the successful setting of the original trilogy of the 1930s and 40s. It’s like Spielberg and Lucas went back to the “Raiders” formula to steer Indiana Jones and “The Last Crusade” away from the critical hurdles they faced when releasing “Temple of Doom.”

Films about Indiana Jones are not riddled with hard science, paranoia and ideological disappointments: the crude idealism of Indie, reckless in the romantic environment of the sepia-colored 1930s and 1940s, in the style of Casablanca, allows the iconic characters of Indiana Jones and history to play out the Magic of cinema that they need in the Saturday matinee of the franchise.

Diverse casting

There have been controversial moments in the Indiana Jones film franchise in the past, especially in the casting department (for example, Egyptian excavator Salla Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir, played by Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies, and the depiction of several indigenous peoples in the Temple). Fate).

Given that the franchise has since tried to move in a more progressive and inclusive direction, and the upcoming fifth installment already features a more diverse cast, fans can only hope that James Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John Butterworth won’t repeat past mistakes. the whole story.

A delightfully tense relationship with a mentor

Given his marriage to Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), it’s likely that Indy won’t have a particularly romantic storyline in “Indiana Jones 5.” the structure is more similar to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, where the dynamics of father and son dominated.

The casting of the talented and funny Waller Bridge is sure to appeal to fans. Perhaps a relative of Marcus Brody (niece?), her character will most likely play a hot-tempered but super-capable student/assistant who will have endless disagreements with Indie. The potential for a witty (platonic) love-hate relationship is just around the corner, and fans can’t wait to see what they have in store.

Another great villain

It is said that the hero is as great as the enemy he/she defeats, and Indy has long faced impressive antagonists in the images of Belloc, Mola Ram, Walter Donovan and Irina Spalko.

A capable Indiana Jones villain is an absolute necessity: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas created a classic line of villains, but now that they’re gone and Disney has stepped in, fans can only hope for the best. The choice of the magnificent Mads Mikkelson (Casino Royale) for the role of the new villain is encouraging.