Indian airlines plane split in two during landing!

According to the news on the NDTV channel, the plane that made the Dubai-Kozhikode flight, which included 184 passengers and 7 crew members, including 10 children, went off the runway at 19.40 local time during landing at Calicut International Airport and fell from a height of about 10 meters.

Stating that 15 of the wounded who were hospitalized were in serious condition, the officials noted that the search and rescue efforts are continuing.

The aircraft belonging to the company in question was bringing back Indian citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) outbreak.

On the other hand, it was stated that there was heavy rainfall in Kerala during the arrival time of the plane.



