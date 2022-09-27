India-The Jewel of Tunic is Coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Starting today (September 27), Tunic isometric adventure is available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms.

This is the first time PlayStation and Nintendo Switch users will get access to the game since Tunic was originally released back in March for PC and Xbox.

For those who haven’t played this game yet, Tunic is about a “little fox on a big adventure” and is inspired by the Nintendo series The Legend Of Zelda.

“Once in ruins and armed only with your curiosity, you will encounter colossal monsters, collect strange and powerful objects and unravel long—lost secrets,” teases Tunic’s page in the Nintendo eShop.

However, Tunic is best played without knowing too much about the game — as noted in our review in March, one of Tunic’s greatest strengths is that it encourages players to look for things out of their own curiosity, rather than following a guide.

“It’s like playing a big adventure game or a role—playing game and skipping all the tutorials,” our review says. “You have a vague idea of what everyone is probably doing, but Tunick desperately wants you to let your curiosity guide you.”

The tunicist, a fox, is kneeling at a shrine resembling a large fox.

Tunic’s music and sound design perfectly complements the visual effects. Credit: Finji.

Earlier this year, we talked to the composer Tunic from Lifeformed (real name Terence Lee) about how they created the soundtrack for the game.

“We kind of intentionally wanted the memory of what we liked about retro game soundtracks to guide us when creating Tunic, and not the literal soundtracks themselves,” Lee shared. “The game also seems like this; how do you remember the games of your past. And we thought it would be nice to put it in a modern context, just allowing what we had in our head to manifest.”

