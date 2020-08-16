India Ready for Mass Production of Coronavirus Vaccine

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said that the Covid-19 vaccine is ready for mass production, and if scientists approve, they will start producing this vaccine for a population of 1.3 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic seems to continue to be the reality of our lives for a while in the coming periods. Humanity, which needs a safe vaccine in order to completely eradicate the pandemic, is conducting hundreds of studies for this. In this regard, the most concrete step was taken by Russia the other day. Russia introduced the vaccine called Sputnik V and said that it would start mass production. A statement came from the Prime Minister of India, Narenda Modi, after Russia’s announcement.

Modi said the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine is ready to go into mass production. In his speech on Indian Independence Day, Modi made a statement as “Not one, but two, up to three coronavirus vaccines were tested in India”. Stating that their plans are ready to deliver these vaccines to citizens, Modi stated that they launched the National Digital Health Mission and that they will give a digital health ID to every citizen in the country with a population of 1.3 billion.

If scientists approve, mass production will begin

Stating that they will start mass production for the Covid-19 vaccine if scientists approve, Indian Prime Minister Modi said that they are ready to support $ 1.46 trillion for the economy adversely affected by the coronavirus.

Apart from the concrete steps from Russia and India, it is known that the UK and the USA continue human tests for the Covid-19 vaccine. Britain and the USA, who want to take their steps more firmly, therefore seem to be a little late while releasing the vaccine.




