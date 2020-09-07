India Daily Number of COVID-19 Cases World Record

India, the second most populous country in the world, broke the world record with the number of coronavirus cases announced in one day. India, with a population of 1.4 billion, announced 90,632 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours alone.

According to data shared by Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 27 million. India, which announced the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day with 90,632, has become the second country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, surpassing Brazil with a total number of 4,204,613.

The USA, which has 6 million 277 thousand total coronavirus cases, is still the country with the highest number of cases. Brazil, with 4 million 137 thousand cases, has become the third country with the highest number of coronavirus cases. Nevertheless, the fact that both India and Brazil were heavily affected by the epidemic is an indication that the ranking may change again in the future.

Although India surpasses Brazil in the total number of cases, it is well behind Brazil in death rate.

When we look at the countries with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, we see that India continues to rank third. In India, which has announced more than 4 million coronavirus cases, a total of 71 thousand 642 people have died from coronavirus so far, while Brazil, which has fewer total cases than India, lost 126 thousand 650 citizens due to coronavirus.

Despite announcing tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases every day, India reopens the metro line in the capital, New Delhi, which carries an average of 2.7 million passengers per day. Although metro stations in regions where the number of cases are high will remain closed, many stations frequently used by the public will be opened for use with measures such as body temperature measurement and social distance.



