India Banned 47 Apps, Including PUBG!

The Government of India has been having problems with its neighbor China for the past few months. The cost of this tension between them is also heavy on the technology side. This time, India banned 47 more apps, including PUBG and AliExpress.

Applications in the application list, which contains over 200 applications last month, are gradually banned.

Government of India continues sanctions

The list submitted to the government last month included apps and games considered security threats. India proposed to the government to ban 200 applications, saying that China-based practices are a security threat. According to news this morning, access to 47 more apps on the list has been denied.

Companies completely removed from applications:

Meitu

LBE Tech

Perfect corp

Sina

Netease Games

Yoozoo Global

The Government of India also banned the following practices:

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile game

Tencent’s Ludo World and other applications

14 applications of Xiaomi

AliExpress

TikTok’s sister brands Resso, Ulike, Capcut

Supercell games

The Government of India has banned 47 more applications, but these bans can also be spoken for other applications. The loss of such large Chinese-based companies in India will have a huge impact. Because India is one of the most populated countries in the world. We will see together with what sanctions the war between the two countries will continue in the future.



