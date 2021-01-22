India authorizes shipment of Oxford vaccine to Brazil

The Indian government confirmed on Thursday (21) that it will begin to export doses of the Oxford vaccine produced in Indian territory as of Friday (22), in response to requests made worldwide. Brazil and Morocco will be the first countries to receive the immunizing agent against the new coronavirus.

In an interview with Reuters, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla commented that local authorities have suspended exports until the country starts its own vaccination program, which occurred last weekend, when the country’s population became answered.

As early as this week, the Indian government started servicing neighboring countries, such as Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives, which received free charges. And from now on, commercial exports will begin, with the delivery of doses to those who hired the service – South Africa and Saudi Arabia are next in line, after the first two.

The vaccine against covid-19 developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, considered the largest producer of vaccines on the planet. On Thursday, one of the laboratory buildings in the city of Pune was hit by a fire, which did not affect the dose production sector but left at least five people dead.

Arrival scheduled for Saturday

According to G1, doses of the Oxford vaccine sent from India to Brazil should land at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, this Saturday (23). From there, they will go to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in Rio de Janeiro, where they will be labeled and stored for later distribution.

The arrival of the load of 2 million doses of the immunizer was expected last week, so that they would already be used in the first days of service to the population, together with CoronaVac, provided by the Butantan Institute.