Incredible Prediction: ETH Will Rise To $ 450!

Ethereum (ETH) price rises to $ 365 while support is seen at $ 350. Most analysts believe that the rise in ETH will continue.

Trading View analyst Vince Prince’s Ethereum price prediction suggested that the cryptocurrency will see a downward trend towards $ 340 soon. The cryptocurrency exceeded $ 360 on September 27. Previously, the cryptocurrency was predicted to reach the $ 385 level. At the time of writing, Ethereum was priced at $ 364.27 on Bitstamp. The price dropped to the daily low of $ 347.16 on the 24-hour chart. Strong support is seen at the $ 350 mark.

Expert analyst Marc P Markets claims that ETH will rise towards $ 450.

What to expect from Ethereum?

Trading View analyst Solldy continues to believe that the ETH price will rise to $ 385 soon. The cryptocurrency is currently trading above an increasing support line.

According to the Ethereum price forecast, the cryptocurrency will rise to the level of $ 385.46.

The stop-loss was marked at $ 337.27 for this trade and was backed by Ethereum. Since ETH dropped on September 21, it has been supported by an ascending trend line. If this trade comes into play, the price will move towards the $ 385.46 mark.



