Incredible Moments Jeff Bezos Made His Space Flight, Here Images

Jeff Bezos and his crew went to space too! Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, went to space with his 3-person team with his space research company Blue Origin rocket.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of the US e-commerce giant Amazon, made a space trip with the Blue Origin vehicle. On the historical journey, Bezos was accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

The capsule, in which these four people will be, stands out as the capsule with the largest windows ever launched into space. The spacecraft, called New Shepard, was developed to serve the increasingly valuable space tourism market.

Speaking to CBS about the flight, Jeff Bezos said, “I’m excited. People ask me if I’m nervous. I’m not nervous, but I’m curious. I wonder what we’ll learn.”

Blue Origin’s inaugural passenger flight has landed safely after reaching the edge of space.

Capsule, touchdown! Welcome home to #NewShepard’s first astronaut crew. A truly historic day. #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Cheers from the crowd as the capsule deploys the parachutes as crew gets ready to land. #NewShepard #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/QC1LukllWQ — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) July 20, 2021