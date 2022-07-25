Incredible Details of Aquaman’s Creature Revealed in New BTS Images

James Wan shares BTS’s take on the creatures from Aquaman. After the stylistic and rigid features of the franchise, Wang’s first film “Aquaman” opened a new era for the DCEU with its ridiculous fun, intense action and vivid images. In the film, Jason Momoa took on the main role of the Atlantean king Arthur Curry, Amber Heard played Meru, and Patrick Wilson played a formidable villain, the Lord of the Ocean / Orm Marius. Aquaman’s tone and performances resonated with the public, resulting in this film becoming the first DCEU film to break the $1 billion mark at the box office. Given the unprecedented success, WB and DC hastened to give the green light to the sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, which will be released in March 2023.

“Aquaman” proved popular among viewers because of the exemplary construction of the world in which the hero Momoa explored and met places and creatures exactly corresponding to the comics. Seven kingdoms, including Atlantis, Xebel, the Kingdom of Fishermen, the Kingdom of Trench, the Kingdom of Deserters and the Hidden Sea, made it into the film, although some of them were explored more deeply than others. Wang was also able to quench the thirst of the creatures by inventing several charming underwater characters for Aquaman, breathing into the life of intelligent monsters such as Karaten and Topo the Octopus. The world of Aquaman has been immaculately detailed, as Wang worked closely with the artists and visual effects staff to replicate the design from the comics, and now he’s sharing some details about the process.

On Sunday, to compensate for the absence of “Aquaman” and “The Lost Kingdom” at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, Wang posted on Instagram many unseen BTS images from the first Aquaman movie. The images are essentially the concept art of underwater life in the film, and they highlight the subtlety and hard work required to transform the design into computer graphics.

Among the images are images of the armor of Atlantean soldiers and various sea creatures from Aquaman, such as the Sea King and fishermen. There is also a detailed overview of the Atlantean warship and the David Kane/Black Manta suit, a mercenary villain who is expected to play a much more important role in Aquaman 2. The images explain a very difficult stage of post-production for the film. film. The original film took more than a year to complete all of its visual effects, while many doppelgangers, stuntmen and computer simulations were used to reproduce the unique environment of the film.

As Wang mentions, he’s putting the same effort into the Aquaman sequel. This was demonstrated in the concept art of the movie “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, which was presented during DC FanDome 2021. The upcoming film aims to display more territory under the ocean, exploring the full depth of the realms that the 2018 film came into contact with. . Early images promised huge jellyfish, giant grasshoppers, combat submarines and the debut of Storm, Arthur’s faithful seahorse. But due to the lack of footage from the film, fans still have no idea how they will look on the big screen. However, in his new post, Wang teases that he will showcase the underwater world in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, “when the time comes,” and given that the visuals are still being processed, it may be some time before viewers can finally get a look at Wang’s fantastic submerged kingdoms.