Increasing Interest in Crypto Mining in Vietnam

With Bitcoin (BTC) on the rise again, Vietnamese are showing more interest in crypto mining. Vietnamese miners are buying more and more equipment.

Recently, interest in crypto mining equipment has increased in Vietnam.

Demand for mining devices in the country had dropped drastically as FUD and Bitcoin from China lost more than 50% in value. However, with the rise of Bitcoin again, this situation has changed.

Quang Thuan, who owns a chain of stores that supply mining equipment in the country, explained that sales were higher in early September than last month.

According to equipment suppliers nationwide, increased demand has made the devices more expensive. The price of devices manufactured by AMD and NVIDIA increased by around $ 200.