Increasing adoption of bitcoin also mobilized the dollar rich

As Bitcoin has become more attractive as a portfolio asset, especially recently, dollar billionaires, funds, and celebrities have started buying BTC. Speaking to Bloomberg, financial advisors and experts of wealthy people point out that Bitcoin is now appealing to a much wider audience.

Especially in the summer months, the corporate interest initiated by MicroStrategy and continued by Square and PayPal has been rapidly continuing. Open positions in CME Bitcoin futures and the flow to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust clearly demonstrate the level of this interest. The biggest reason why BTC, which broke the highest level record last week, is attractive for corporate companies and wealthy investors, is its effect as a portfolio asset.

The largest cryptocurrency, like gold, is known to act as a protection against inflation. Of course, the fact that he is still a new entity and its adaptation is not complete clearly shows its potential to increase its value many times over.

Regarding the issue, Theresa Morrison, founder of Beckett Collective, said in an interview with Bloomberg that Bitcoin can also be used as a protection against inflation in practice. Morrison stated that a 1 percent Bitcoin investment in a portfolio is ideal.

Dan Herron of Elemental Wealth made a similar comment to Morrison, saying that BTC is a much more attractive asset for young investors, and it makes sense to allocate 5 percent of the portfolio to the largest cryptocurrency in this low-interest environment:

“Invest 5 percent of your portfolio in BTC and let it rise… Then see what happens”

As a portfolio asset, the biggest reason for BTC to protect against inflation is its limited supply. This naturally protects investors from the inflation created by central banks constantly pumping money. Of course, the market value is still very small compared to other value storage tools, especially gold. In this period, when 1 Bitcoin has a price of 19 thousand dollars, its market value is approximately 352 billion dollars. Under it, this figure is exactly 9 trillion dollars.

The decrease in the number of Bitcoins issued by halving the block reward every 4 years, and the growing interest, increases the price significantly. The recent investment of institutional investors in Bitcoin has made individual investors more confident in it. It is also a matter of curiosity whether companies like Grayscale, which enables corporate companies to invest in Bitcoin, will continue to receive the same interest in the short term.

The data here is very striking… The number of Bitcoins purchased from Grayscale after the halving in May is more than the number of Bitcoins issued in the same period.



