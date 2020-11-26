Increased interest in chess; The Queen’s Gambit

We come across a lot of news about The Queen’s Gambit. The TV series that Netflix presented to users as a mini series turned upside down. The Queen’s Gambit, which is among the most watched every day, seems to have aroused the interest of people in chess. reported that it was a watched mini series.

The Queen’s Gambit not only broke Netflix records, but also made chess popular

The mini-series is about Beth, who had to stay in an orphanage at a young age, and her life changed when she learned chess at the age of 9. The mini-series with immersive and remarkable shooting scenes attracts great attention.

Although Netflix is ​​one of the most popular entertainment networks, it is necessary to know that it is among the most criticized. Although Netflix-signed films receive negative criticism from the audience, there are some series that are appreciated for their fiction, acting and the technical side. Queen’s Gambit, which is among these acclaimed and highly popular productions, essentially presents us an important section of the life of our character named Beth Harmon.

The viewers do not actually need to play and know chess, but there is a significant increase in interest in chess after the series. While people are starting to buy chessboards through shopping sites, it is said that there is a significant increase in online chess competitions.

Looking at the searches on Google, it can be seen that the chess search has risen since October 23, when the index was uploaded to the platform. This is seen in the countries where the series is broadcast. In addition, the series Chess.com, which increased the sales of chess sets on eBay by approximately 3 times, draws attention with the number of new users daily increased by 5 times.



