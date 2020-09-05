Increase in Xbox Game Pass and Live Gold subscriptions!

Microsoft revealed this week that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscription services will have price adjustments throughout Latin America, as well as for Brazil. Price changes will take effect from October 20.

In an official statement released via email to its subscribers, the company revealed that the value of Game Pass Ultimate rises from R $ 39.99 to R $ 44.99, while the annual subscription to Xbox Live Gold goes from R $ 149 to R $ 199.

It is important to remember that the same annual subscription to Live Gold no longer appears on the Microsoft website, which only displays monthly and quarterly options.

The best option remains the Game Pass Ultimate

Thus, the company ends up leading the user to subscribe to the Game Pass Ultimate service, which includes all the benefits of the already known Game Pass, but also offers the Live Gold subscription integrated at the price, without having to spend with two separate subscriptions.

Microsoft said in a new press release that “we are continuously evaluating our business and it has been several years since we adjusted the prices of our services in Latin America.”

“We also occasionally review prices in a given market to ensure that products and services are priced correctly, including reflecting changing market conditions. Today, we announce updated prices for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Live Gold. We strive to offer players options and will continue to add value to our services and subscriptions. “



