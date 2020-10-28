Incorrectly disposed batteries can cause ‘explosive’

The act of recycling is a relatively simple way of helping to take care of the environment, but it must be done correctly. Some items cannot be treated as ordinary waste, as is the case with lithium-ion batteries, which are used to power various electronic devices of everyday life. The lack of proper disposal of these objects has caused problems in several recycling centers, to the point of receiving an interesting nickname: “zombie batteries”.

Causes of fire

At the beginning of October, employees at one of these locations in Smallmead, England, went through a great fright when smoke began to be expelled from one of the sorting machines.

Thanks to the rapid response of the fire brigade and the help of the workers, the results were not catastrophic, as the flames could have spread easily on the conveyor belts, feeding on all plastic, paper and cardboard present there.

Such occurrences are not uncommon in installations of this type, as there is no way to control what people put in their dumps. Looking for a way to solve this problem, the United Kingdom’s Environmental Services Association (ESA) created a campaign called Take Charge, to encourage these products to be disposed of correctly.

“Unfortunately, most batteries discarded in the UK at the moment are not put in the appropriate recycling bins. The fires caused by these acts endanger lives, cause millions of pounds of damage and disrupt services,” explained Jacob Hayler, director executive of ESA.

Great threat

These lithium-ion items have become a growing threat, with data from the association pointing out that between April 2019 and March 2020, they may have been responsible for around 250 fires in UK sanitation points – an increase of 13 % compared to last year’s figures.

With that in mind, Paul Christensen, a professor of electrochemistry at Newcastle University, carried out experiments by deliberately damaging these energy sources to make them explode, a way to help firefighters fight battery fires.



