Inconsistencies in the timeline that fans haven’t noticed

The CW is scheduled to release the sixth episode of season 5 of the fan-favorite youth drama Riverdale on February 17.

As everyone knows, Riverdale’s fifth installment episode 4 was tasked with showing fans the long-awaited 7-year time jump into the future, leaving the high school and prom teens behind.

A lot has happened in Riverdale, and fans have always wondered at what moments in time they were happening. The jump in time of 7 years into the future contributed to the disturbing doubts.

In this new era of Riverdale, fans saw Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and company with their new post-high school lives.

Now, while the change has led to many surprises, the biggest of them certainly concerns the year that new intrigues for the Riverdale gang now unfold.

In this sense, the temporality in which events occur in Riverdale plays a fundamental role in understanding what happens; however, this has always been somewhat confusing for viewers as series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has not clearly determined when the stories will unfold.

An example of this has always been the lines between the use of iPhones and phone booths. But, Riverdale season 5 episode 4 clarified to fans of the drama that the current time that things are happening. This Veronica said:

“We are in 2021 now.”

Despite the fact that it has just been clarified that everything in Riverdale is developing in 2021, as confirmed by Aguirre-Sacasa to ET Online, the inconsistencies in the different spaces in time remain.

“The aesthetic will always be timeless, but we have given up [the mystery of the year, note]. It’s funny and I’m not sure, but I think some posters during the graduation episode say ‘Congratulations to the class of 2021.’

And that the referred posters is not the only thing that has shown the inconsistencies in the series to move us to 2021. Well, if episode 4 takes place in 2021, it means that the characters left high school in 2014, and in Fred’s grave Andrews says 2019.