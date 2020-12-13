Inconsistencies in Lucifer’s Vulnerability Alert Fans

Now that the Fox series is Netflix original, Lucifer fans have returned to the show’s early days and sadly spotted some undeniable continuity errors.

When Lucifer and Chloe finally made their highly provoked romance official in season five, Chloe’s mysterious influence over his powers somehow disappeared.

This made things much easier when her twin brother Michael tricked Lucifer’s office rival, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro), into shooting the devil.

Although the mighty archangel cannot stop the force of the impact, the bullet only managed to push him to the ground, leaving him unharmed. This interpretation of Lucifer’s abilities seemed to go against a key moment in the show’s fourth season.

In one of his most exciting cases, Cain (Tom Welling) made a journey in search of Lucifer to torture him and go against his brother’s will on earth.

Cain, in season 3 of the series, is seen trying to incapacitate Lucifer by using a weapon. However, what is most confusing is that this did not affect Lucifer while Chloe was around.

This instance in Lucifer’s previous tenure at Fox was just one of several factors that led to the show’s original run receiving less than favorable reviews.

Fortunately, the series has improved considerably since it was added to Netflix’s roster, so one might expect Lucifer to not have this inconsistency in the upcoming episodes and season.



