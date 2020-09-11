Including Xbox Series X and S, Dolby Vision and Atmos

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be the first consoles in the world to incorporate Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos gaming technologies. The partnership between Dolby and Microsoft was announced by Twitter and will have its first fruits already revealed at the launch of the devices, on November 10.

According to the announcement, Dolby Atmos audio technology for games could be used on the Xbox Series X and S when the consoles hit the market. Support for Dolby Vision, on the other hand, will be implemented during the year 2021.

Dolby Vision technology promises to offer HDR games with up to 40 times more peak brightness and 10 times more levels of dark tones. In addition, in addition to colors in up to 12-bits. It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to have a compatible TV to enjoy all the benefits of the technology.

Dolby Atmos, which will be present at the launch of the consoles, delivers three-dimensional sound, ensuring more immersion and accuracy during gameplay. The company’s website lists some games already optimized for the technology, including Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 and Call of Duty Warzone.

The partnership between Microsoft and Dolby is nothing new and has been put into practice in other products before. The companies work together to deliver high-quality sound on Windows computers and have also implemented audio technologies on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

And on PlayStation 5?

While Xbox devices will use Dolby technology to ensure high-quality picture and sound, the PlayStation 5 must go the other way. The console will offer 3D and HDR audio through technologies developed by Sony itself.

According to TechRadar, the Japanese giant relies on Tempest 3D technology to deliver three-dimensional audio. In terms of image, the company should offer support for traditional HDR10 on PS5, avoiding the payment of royalties to Dolby.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10. The PlayStation 5 has no date yet to hit the market.



