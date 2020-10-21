Include this message to indicate backward compatibility

After learning that more than 4,000 PS4 games will be backward compatible on PlayStation 5, Sony will now indicate that the console needs to be updated.

When PS5 goes on sale this November, 99% of the more than 4,000 PlayStation 4 games will be playable on PlayStation 5. This was explained by Sony in a lengthy statement – only these ten titles are left off the list – and, therefore, when we receive the console we will be able to continue making use of our current library of both physical and digital titles in the new generation. Now, Sony will indicate in all PS4 games through the PS Store if they are backwards compatible on PS5.

We’ll know if a PS4 game is backward compatible with PS5 before we buy it

The message, which already appears on the PS Store website in Spanish (example: The Last of Us Part II), is the following: “To play this game on PS5, your system may have to be updated to the latest version. recent software. Although this game is compatible with PS5, some functions for PS4 may not be available. See PlayStation.com/bc for more information. ”

Improved backward compatibility in some games: Game Boost

In Ghost of Tsushima, for example, the Sucker Punch title will benefit from what Sony calls Game Boost. Here, specifically, the possibility of playing at 60 FPS and with reduced loading times, something impossible in the past on both PS4 and PS4 Pro. According to the official description of backward compatibility, on PS5 the Game Boost function can “offer frame rates improved or more stable. Other titles with unlocked frame rates or dynamic resolution up to 4K will be viewed with higher fidelity. ” On the other hand, some PS4 games will be able to take advantage of “some of the features of the new PS5 user experience, but we will talk about this later.”

In the case that concerns our example, The Last of Us Part II, it has not been indicated if it will be one of the games backward compatible with Game Boost. Although we know that it will be playable on PS5, it remains to be seen if it will have some kind of improvement within Game Boost or if, on the contrary, it will be an experience identical to the one we lived last June.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition go on sale this November 19 in Europe with two models: 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively, with the only difference that the second does not have a disc reader and can only make use of backward compatibility in your digital solution. In the rest of the world the console will arrive on November 12.



