Ina Garten from Barefoot Contessa shares her recipe for fried asparagus with parmesan — and it’s the perfect Easter treat

Fair warning: serving barefoot Countess Ina Garten fried asparagus with parmesan as a side dish can outshine everyone. Bonus? It’s reliable!

Fans of the 74-year-old Food Network host can learn more about Garten’s recipes in her upcoming cookbook called Go-To Dinners. “Cooking during the pandemic has become pretty crazy even for me, so I’ve come up with all sorts of ways to serve lunch on the table with the least stress,” she announced on Instagram late last month. “My new book Go-To Dinners is a collection of simple, pre—cooked, pre-cooked, pre-frozen and simply assembled recipes that you will want to cook over and over again. Available in October 2022.”

The New York native also offered viewers a visual representation of creating something impressive in the kitchen.

“I am so glad that a new show called “Be My Guest” will be broadcast on Discovery+, and you will be able to watch all four episodes starting this Saturday, March 26! For each episode, I invited someone special to my East Hampton home for a great conversation, a little cooking and a lot of fun,” Garten teased on Instagram. “A 30-minute version of each show dedicated to food will also be broadcast weekly on the Food Network starting March 26, and the accompanying the podcast will be available wherever you get your podcasts. I hope you will be my guest!!”

See the recipe below:

Fried asparagus with parmesan

6 servings

ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus (about 30 pieces)

2 tablespoons of good olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan

2 lemons, sliced, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. If the asparagus stalks are thick, peel the bottom half. Spread them in one layer on a baking sheet and sprinkle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until soft. Sprinkle with parmesan and return to the heat for another minute. Serve with lemon slices.

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” airs on the Food Network on Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET.