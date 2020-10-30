In X-Men: The Animated Series – Disney +

The classic animation X-Men: The Animated Series, a big hit on TV in the 1990s, reached the streaming service Disney +.

To announce the news, the platform released a trailer, which was called “unofficial, official”, to announce the arrival of the series.

The material released follows the characteristics of trailers from current productions, with excerpts from the first season of the animation, showing the arrival of Jubilee to the X-Men, and the struggle of Professor Charles Xavier, alongside his students, against the feared villain Magneto and the Brotherhood of Mutants.

Check out the video:

The animation had already been made available on Disney + at the end of 2019, however, users of the platform reported that the episodes of the second half of the series were organized in the wrong way, with the chapters out of the original order. Now the problem has been solved.

Also last year, producer Larry Houston commented during a panel at the Wizard World event, which talked to Disney about a possible new season for the animation. “We talked, but that’s it,” said Houston at the time. “We talked and it is up to them to make the decision, but we inform you that we are all available for whatever they want in the future”.

The classic series was shown on Fox’s TV channel between 1992 and 1997 and has five seasons, showing the X-Men ‘struggle to be accepted in a world where humans hate them, in addition to having to deal with the threat of the other mutants led by Magneto.

All five seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series are now available on Disney +. It is worth remembering that the service will be launched in Brazil on November 17, 2020.



