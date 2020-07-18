In which direction will the Price Trend be in Ripple (XRP)?

The cryptocurrency market saw neither bull nor bear market during the weekend. It cannot be said that both buyers and sellers have a certain dominance in the market. Chainlink (LINK), the shining star of the last days, caused the biggest loss among the top 10 crypto coins in terms of market value. LINK has dropped 6.72% from yesterday to today.

The dominance rate for Bitcoin (BTC) also declined as the leading crypto asset continued to trade sideways. Bitcoin’s current market share is 61.3% as of writing.

Ripple (XRP) is one of the most curious assets in the crypto market. Ripple investor has been waiting for a big move for a long time.

XRP has declined 0.62% since yesterday and dropped 2.03% during the week. Looking at the hourly chart, XRP is retesting the $ 0.20 resistance level. However, since the growth of XRP is not supported by the trading volume, it is unlikely that there will be a big boom. Moreover, XRP’s trading volume continues to decline despite the hourly positive chart. In such a special case, a false rupture in the level of resistance can cause a continuous downward trend.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at the $ 0.20 level.



