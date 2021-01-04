In what year does the fifth installment of the series begin

The BBC drama Peaky Blinders welcomed new character Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) as the American wife of Michael Gray (Finn Cole). But season five will likely be most remembered for its finale.

Throughout the fifth season of Peaky Blinders, Tommy had been working on the plot and even pulled old war comrade Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis) out of an asylum to serve as a sniper.

But it all fell apart when Oswald was warned of an impending attack on his life, so the fifth season of Peaky Blinders ended with Tommy screaming in a field, pointing a gun at his own head.

The fifth season of Peaky Blinders takes place in 1929, beginning with the Wall Street Crash and Michael’s reaction to shocking financial news. The exact day of the first episode is October 29, 1929, better known to many as Black Tuesday.

Another historical landmark of the season is MP Mosley, a member of the British Union of Fascists, who was making his way. The fifth installment of Peaky Blinders then ends on December 7, 1929.

The fifth season of Peaky Blinders is set three years after the fourth season, which runs from 1924 to 1926. The fourth and second seasons are the longest in terms of chronology.



