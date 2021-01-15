In what order to watch the Marvel universe series

On the occasion of the premiere of WandaVision, we reviewed the specific order to see all Marvel productions on television; including Disney +.
Beyond the most varied Marvel film adaptations, from the most current Marvel Studios and its successful UCM to the Fox mutant films and many others from the past such as Hulk, Daredevil or Blade, among others, there is a whole universe of its own of television series that have been broadcast in recent years on different channels and platforms through divisions such as Marvel Television or collaborations with Netflix, to which we must add the next Marvel Studios series for Disney + as part of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the occasion of the premiere of Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision) this January 15, it is time to know the recommended order to see these television productions.
All Marvel TV series
Below we offer you all the series ordered chronologically and by universes, from the most veteran of ABC as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Even the most successful Netflix movies starring characters as famous as Daredevil or Punisher, without forgetting other adaptations such as Agent Carter, the maligned Inhumans, Runaways or Cloak & Dagger for teenagers or the upcoming Marvel Studios adaptations for Disney +, with names as powerful as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye or She-Hulk, among others, series that will be interspersed among the next cinematic releases of the UCM as part of it.
We leave you with the order of the Marvel series and its different universes according to the broadcast platform.
Marvel Television (ABC)
Agent Carter T1
Agent Carter T2
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T1
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T2
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T3
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T4
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T5
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T7
Inhumans T1
Marvel Television (Hulu)
Runaways T1
Runaways T2
Runaways T3
Cloak & Dagger T1
Cloak & Dagger T2
Helstrom T1
Netflix
Daredevil T1
Jessica Jones S1
Luke Cage S1
Iron Fist T1
The Defenders T1
The Punisher T1
Jessica Jones S2
Luke Cage S2
Iron Fist T2
Daredevil T3
The Punisher T2
Jessica Jones S3
Marvel studios
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier S1
WandaVision T1
Loki T1
Hawkeye T1
She-Hulk S1
Ms. Marvel T1
Moon Knight T1
What If …? T1