In what order to watch the Marvel universe series

On the occasion of the premiere of WandaVision, we reviewed the specific order to see all Marvel productions on television; including Disney +.

Beyond the most varied Marvel film adaptations, from the most current Marvel Studios and its successful UCM to the Fox mutant films and many others from the past such as Hulk, Daredevil or Blade, among others, there is a whole universe of its own of television series that have been broadcast in recent years on different channels and platforms through divisions such as Marvel Television or collaborations with Netflix, to which we must add the next Marvel Studios series for Disney + as part of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the occasion of the premiere of Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision) this January 15, it is time to know the recommended order to see these television productions.

All Marvel TV series

Below we offer you all the series ordered chronologically and by universes, from the most veteran of ABC as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Even the most successful Netflix movies starring characters as famous as Daredevil or Punisher, without forgetting other adaptations such as Agent Carter, the maligned Inhumans, Runaways or Cloak & Dagger for teenagers or the upcoming Marvel Studios adaptations for Disney +, with names as powerful as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye or She-Hulk, among others, series that will be interspersed among the next cinematic releases of the UCM as part of it.

We leave you with the order of the Marvel series and its different universes according to the broadcast platform.

Marvel Television (ABC)

Agent Carter T1

Agent Carter T2

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T1

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T2

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T3

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T4

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T5

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T6

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T7

Inhumans T1

Marvel Television (Hulu)

Runaways T1

Runaways T2

Runaways T3

Cloak & Dagger T1

Cloak & Dagger T2

Helstrom T1

Netflix

Daredevil T1

Jessica Jones S1

Luke Cage S1

Iron Fist T1

The Defenders T1

The Punisher T1

Jessica Jones S2

Luke Cage S2

Iron Fist T2

Daredevil T3

The Punisher T2

Jessica Jones S3

Marvel studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier S1

WandaVision T1

Loki T1

Hawkeye T1

She-Hulk S1

Ms. Marvel T1

Moon Knight T1

What If …? T1