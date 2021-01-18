In what order to watch Marvel movies? [2021]

Following the delays at the expense of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we updated this order to see the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

On the occasion of the arrival of Disney +, which includes —among many other contents— all the Marvel superhero films, we update our article dedicated to explaining in what order to view the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from Phase 1 to Phase 4. It should be said that the platform is available on PS4 and Xbox One.

The impact of the coronavirus on the UCM: premiere dates and productions

Disney has paralyzed the production of its films because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Global pandemic and causing a state of alert in Spain, the outbreak is irremediably affecting all industries, including film and television, which have multi-million dollar budgets behind them. Thus, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is intervened, which will affect the release date of films such as Spider-Man 3 or Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, among others, that transfer the release plan in some cases until 2022.

The severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has precipitated Marvel Studios making the decision to restructure its schedule for Phase 4; including the Black Widow, initially planned for May, then October, now May 2021 … Said schedule is as follows.

The premiere of the Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision) series on Disney + this January 2021 poses a very interesting scenario for Phase 4 of the MCU. Disney’s video on demand platform will be greatly nurtured throughout this year 2021, also from the beginning of the year, which will be complemented by the already confirmed films that we see at the end of this news. We explain in depth everything about the 6 series confirmed for 2021 on Disney + here. Likewise, how is Phase 4 formed right now, adding both series and movies.

In what order to watch the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Now yes, what is the correct order to watch Marvel movies? There are followers who prefer to introduce the odd variant for the following list, but we consider that the following is the most correct way to know the events that have occurred so far without getting lost along the way. Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Thor, Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and many more. All the ratings that we leave accompanying each movie correspond to the famous Rotten Tomatoes portal.

Phase 1

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) [Rating: 80%]

Iron Man (2008) [Note: 94%]

The Incredible Hulk (2008) [Grade: 67%]

Iron Man 2 (2010) [Grade: 72%]

Thor (2011) [Note: 77%]

The Avengers (2012) [Rating: 92%]

Phase 2

Iron Man 3 (2013) [Rating: 79%]

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) [Rating: 90%]

Thor: The Dark World (2013) [Rating: 66%]

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) [Rating: 91%]

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (belongs to Phase 3 but it is recommended to watch it after the first one) (2017) [Note: 85%]

The Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) [Rating: 77%]

Ant-Man (2015) [Note: 83%]

Phase 3

Captain America: Civil War (2016) [Rating: 90%]

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) [Rating: 92%]

Doctor Strange (2016) [Note: 89%]

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) [Rating: 93%]

Black Panther (2018) [Note: 96%]

The Avengers: Infinity War (2018) [Rating: 85%]

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) [Grade: 87%]

Captain Marvel (2019) [Rating: 79%]

Avengers: Endgame (2019) [Rating: 94%]

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) [Rating: 90%]

Phase 4

Black Widow: May 7, 2021

Sang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings: July 9, 2021

Eternals: November 5, 2021

Spider-Man 3: December 17, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder: February 11, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 22, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 18, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: July 8, 2022