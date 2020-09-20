In What Order to Play Assassin’s Creed Series?

Assassin’s Creed series has been one of the favorite game series of many players since its first game was released in 2007. The order in which the games in the series, which take place in many of the most important periods in world history, should be played. We take a closer look at Assassin’s Creed based on the years and story connections.

Assassin’s Creed series, which entered our lives as a modified Prince of Persia game in 2007, has become a favorite and criticized series of many players with the games it has released to date. Assassin’s Creed series, which is thought to teach history better than the history lessons in schools, includes games that take place at the most important moments in world history.

Of course, Assassin’s Creed series games were not released in a chronological order. In order to better understand the story of the games and to experience the excitement of the question “What was the reason why?”, It may be better to play the games in order of release. So when we list the history in chronology, in what order should the Assassin’s Creed series be played?

Assassin’s Creed series games in chronological order:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (431 BC, Ancient Greece)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (49-43 BC, Ancient Egypt)

Assassin’s Creed Vallhala (873, England and Scandinavia)

Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles (1190, Cross Lovers, Middle East)

Assassin’s Creed (1191, Lovers of the Cross, Middle East)

Assassin’s Creed II (1459, Florence, Renaissance Period)

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (1500-1507, Rome, Renaissance Period)

Assassins Creed Revelations (1511, Istanbul and Cappadocia, Ottoman Period)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (1526, China, the collapse of the Ming Dynasty)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (1712-1722, Caribbean Islands, Pirate reign

Assassin’s Creed Rogue (1752-1737, Seven Years’ War)

Assassin’s Creed III (1760-1783, American Revolution)

Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation (1754-1763, Franco-Indian War)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (1789-1799, French Revolution)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (1841, Dogra-Tibetan War, India)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (1862, London, Industrial Revolution)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (1918, Russia, October Revolution)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Date: 431 BC (Ancient Greek, Peloponnesian War)

Release date: October 2, 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Metascore: 86

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is chronologically the oldest game in the series. In the game that takes place in 431 BC, we portray a Spartan mercenary in Ancient Greece. The game narratively tells the subject of “First Civilization” in the Assassin’s Creed series, the “Pieces of Eden” and from whom the first hidden blade came into being. Of course, some of the issues we mentioned are in the “The Legacy of The First Blade” additional package.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Date of occurrence: 49-43 BC (Egypt, Cleopatra period)

Release date: October 27, 2017

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Metascore: 84

Set in the mysterious Ancient Egyptian era, Assassin’s Creed Origins tells how the assassin sect came into being, who inherited the first hidden blade, and the first assassins. Bayek and his wife Aya, who we play in the game, are shown as the founders of the sect. You are following the person who killed your son’s killer by visiting the pyramids in ancient Egypt and doing missions with historical figures like Cleopatra.

Assassin’s Creed Vallhala

Date: 873 (England, British Occupation)

Release date: November 17, 2020

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Metascore: –

Assassin’s Creed Vallhala, the final product of the game engine that changed with Origins and the 12th biggest game in the series, portrays us as a Viking in the wild world of the Vikings. We are experiencing the British invasion of the Vikings, which is a historically true event in the game. It is not known what Assassins is related to as a story on the basis of Creed, as the game has not yet been released.

Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles

Date passed: 1190 (Middle East, 3rd Crusades)

Release date: February 5, 2008

Platforms: Java, Android, iOS, Nintendo DS, Windows Phone

Metascore: 58

Telling the story of Altaïr Ibn-La Ahad, our main character in the first Assassin’s Creed game released in 2007; Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles, which was released to Nintendo DS and mobile platforms instead of mainstream platforms such as PC, PlayStation or Xbox, takes place during the 3rd Crusade in Jerusalem.

Assassin’s Creed

Date passed: 1191 (Middle East 3rd Crusades)

Release date: November 13, 2007

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Metascore: 81

The beginning of a great legend, the first game in the Assassin’s Creed series, this game takes place in the period of the Third Crusades that destroyed the holy lands. Inspired by the Poppies, led by Hasan Sabbah in the game, the Assassin Sect tries to prevent the templars from creating a new world order by using the Heaven Pieces with supernatural powers.

Assassin’s Creed II

Date of occurrence: 1459 (Italy, Renaissance)

Release date: November 17, 2009

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Mac OS

Metascore: 86

We meet the new assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze in Assassin’s Creed II, which takes place in Italy, the spring of the Renaissance era. With the innovations brought by the Renaissance, Ezio, who owns a double hidden knife and a gunpowder weapon, is trying to prevent Rodrigo Borgia, a templar and later on the Papacy, from gaining absolute power by using the Pieces of Paradise with his fellow assassins.

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Date of occurrence: 1500-1507 (Roman, Renaissance)

Release date: November 16, 2010

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS

Metascore: 88

Ezio, who now becomes a Master Assassin and plays a major role in the strengthening of the Assassins, falls on the Vatican. Here we witness Ezio’s battle with Rodrigo Borgia’s son, Cesare Borgia, who was hostile to the previous game, and the rise of the Assassins. It feels really good to experience Renaissance Rome outside of the story.

Assassins Creed Revelations

Date of occurrence: 1511 (Istanbul, Ottoman Period)

Release date: November 15, 2011

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Android, Microsoft Windows

Metascore: 80

Assassin’s Creed Revelations, the last play in the Ezio trilogy, tells about Ezio’s arrival to Istanbul. Ezio comes to Istanbul at the time of Sultan Suleiman’s crown to collect the keys to the door of his library, which is the legacy of the Master Assassin Altaïr, and becomes the head of the Assassin Guild in Istanbul.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Date: 1526 (China, the collapse of the Ming dynasty)

Release date: April 21, 2015

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Metascore: 67

Set in 16th-century China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China tells the story of young assassin Shao Jun. Shao Jun, who visited Ezio’s last days to save the Assassin Sect in China from collapse, is trying to save China by killing his enemies in the poor Ming Dynasty.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Date of occurrence: 1712-1722 (Caribbean Islands, Pirate Reign)

Release date: October 29, 2013

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Wii U

Metascore: 84

Set in the 1715s when pirates ruled the Caribbean seas, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag tells the story of Edward Kenway, a relentless pirate. Edward, who rises from ship crew to captain with the dream of becoming very rich, encounters Assassins on his journey and becomes an Assassin by adopting their ideology.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Date: 1752-1737 (USA, Seven Years’ War)

Release date: November 11, 2014

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows

Metascore: 74

Shay Cormac, our main character in Assassin’s Creed Rogue, in which we play a Templar for the first time in the Assassin’s Creed series, that is, a member of the cult that is the arch enemy of the Assassins in the series, was actually an Assassin at the beginning. However, after losing faith and trust in the Assassins through a series of events, Shay finds her salvation in the Templars.

Assassin’s Creed III

Date passed: 1754-1783 (USA, American Revolution)

Release date: October 30, 2012

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Wii U

Metascore: 80

In Assassin’s Creed III, where we play Connor Kenway, the son of Haytham Kenway, who we learned to be a Templar, the grandson of the Pirate and later the Assassin Edward Kenway, we are going to the US’s 7-Year War era. Originally an Indian descendant, Connor Kenway meets Achilles Davenport, a former member of the Assassin sect, after the First Civilization appears and guides him and embarks on an Assassination journey.

Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation

Date: 1765-1777 (USA, Franco-Indian War)

Release date: October 30, 2012

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita

Metascore: 66

As the sequel to Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation portrays Aveline De Grandpre, originally the daughter of a slave but later adopted by a noble family. Aveline, whose main purpose is to end slavery, crosses paths with assassins as she moves towards her goal and becomes an assassin herself.

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Date of occurrence: 1789-1799 (France, French Revolution)

Release date: November 11, 2014

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Metascore: 70

In Assassin’s Creed Unity, set in the French revolution where the monarchy collapsed, we portray Arno Dorian, who was killed by his father Shay Cormac. He is adopted by a Templar after his father is killed, but when his path crosses with the Assassins, he learns that his father is also an Assassin, that Elise, the daughter and lover of his adopter, is also a Templar, and forbidden love between them leads to a good cooperation.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Date: 1841 (India, Dogra-Tibet War)

Release date: April 21, 2015

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Metascore: 63

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, the second installment in the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles series, tells the story of Arbaaz Mir, the assassin involved in the war between the Kingdom of East India and the Sikh Empire, trying to capture the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Date passed: 1862 (London, Industrial Revolution)

Release date: 23 October 2015

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Metascore: 74

Set in London in 1868, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate tells of the Assassins Frye twins trying to eliminate the bad aspects of the industrial revolution such as child labor, corruption and bribery and prevent the Templars from ruling humanity with pieces of heaven. In the game where we play Jacob and Evie Frye, we try to save London by strengthening our Assassin alliance.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Date passed: 1918 (Russia, October Revolution)

Release date: February 9, 2016

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Metascore: 53

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, the final game in the Chronicles series, tells the story of Russian Assassin Nikolai Orelov. Set in the October Revolution in 1918, the story revolves around Orelov’s rescue of Grand Duchess Anastasia.

Ranking of Assassin’s Creed series according to release dates:

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassins Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Vallhala

Let’s say for the last time before we finish that Assassin’s Creed games are included in our list not according to the release date, but according to the chronological order of the years that the games took place. The Assassin’s Creed series is more impressive when played in order, not chronologically, but sequentially, as the game also has a current episode, which takes up a considerable part of the story of the whole series. If you play the game in chronological order, it may confuse you a little bit about what happened in the current period.



