In what order are the Harry Potter movies watched?

Before considering starting the Harry Potter movie series, you may want to check out our watch order list.

Harry Potter, the 7-volume fantasy novel series of British writer J. K. Rowling, managed to make a big impact with its film adaptations released between 2001-2011. Although it is criticized by a significant segment that the movies are disconnected from the books; Harry Potter is one of the highest-grossing series of all time at the box office. His films, as well as his books, have been adopted worldwide.

This success makes the Harry Potter movie series ‘timeless’. Since it never goes out of style, it’s even worth watching to relieve a sudden night of boredom. Like all series that are continuation of each other in terms of plot, the Harry Potter films are also interconnected. After all, this is not an anthology. Apart from that, it has a complex structure that cannot be watched blindly. For example, when you start with the second movie, you may have a hard time understanding the events. We have prepared a Harry Potter watch order list for you.

Harry Potter watch order by release date

The series first started with ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, which was released in 2011. In the first movie, which we can call the place where it all began, Harry Potter began to discover his powers at the zoo, where he went with his relatives, the Dursley family. The little man, who receives letters from the owls, will begin to face the adventures that will happen to him after learning that he is a wizard.

However, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which was released in 2016, after the original series ended, film; It tells behind the scenes of events. The production, which deals with the issues at Hogwarts in the past, can be an ideal solution to follow the story better.

The Harry Potter viewing order should definitely start with this movie. Because, as we mentioned, the beginning of everything What are Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them? hidden in the movie. Here is the entire Harry Potter watchlist:

What are Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them? – 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 2018

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 – 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – 2011

The Harry Potter movie franchise, which featured stars such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, ended in 2011. However, it is still loved and watched by a large fan base today. On the other hand, the Fantastic Beasts series continues with new films. How do you find the series? Do not forget to share your comments with us.