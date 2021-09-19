In what order are Star Wars movies watched?

We have prepared a watch order list for the cult science fiction series Star Wars. You shouldn’t start movies without checking this out.

The cult sci-fi series Star Wars, created by George Lucas, began its adventure with the first movie released on May 25, 1977. Don’t mind what we said first, Star Wars has such a complex universe and fiction that it would not be a surprise if they add it to the curriculum as a philosophy question in the university exam. Star Wars, released in 1977, is actually not the first movie in the series in terms of plot.

The name of the first movie was normally just “Star Wars“. However, the extension A New Hope was added to its name to avoid confusion with the prequel trilogy that came out in the following years. The original trilogy then concluded with The Empire Strikes Back, which aired on May 21, 1980, and Return of the Jedi, which aired on May 25, 1983. It continued until 2019, three years apart.

Thinking of starting the series? Then be sure to check out the Star Wars watch order list we have prepared.

In what order is Star Wars watched chronologically?

If you care about the interconnectedness of the plot, you need a chronological Star Wars watch order. This way you will avoid confusion. Constantly watching “what is this now?” You won’t have to question yourself.

You can find the list you are looking for below.

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

If you are still looking for alternative rankings, of course, there is another list we can offer you. That’s it: Star Wars viewing order by release date. Actually, this is not recommended. Because you are slightly less likely to understand the story fully in release date order than in chronological order. But of course, the choice is entirely yours.

Star Wars watch order by release date: