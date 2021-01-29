In what episode was the kiss between Damon and Elena

In The Vampire Diaries, Elena’s romance with Damon was the focal point of many important episodes, from their long-awaited first kiss to other important romantic firsts.

Season 2 Episode 22: First Kiss

Damon initially came to Mystic Falls as Stefan’s dark older brother. Throughout season 1, the vampire villain formed a reluctant friendship with Elena, prompting Elder Salvatore to fall in love with his brother’s girlfriend.

Elena tentatively kissed Damon for the first time as the vampire died from a werewolf bite and as a result of this in season 3 of The Vampire Diaries, Damon admits his feelings for Elena once again.

Season 3 Episode 19: First Night

Elena continued to dance over her feelings for Damon in season 3 of The Vampire Diaries but Elena (Nina Dobrev) eventually gave in to passion and shared an intense make-out session with Major Salvatore on a motel balcony.

Damon and Elena’s chemistry continued to intensify as they searched for the creator of the Salvatores bloodline in The Vampire Diaries. Her steamy kiss was inevitable, though the road to her happiness was still rockier than ever.

Season 4 Episode 07: First Night Together

Elena’s relationship with Damon changed when she became a vampire. She drifted away from Stefan as her feelings for Damon grew stronger until the pair finally gave in to passion and they slept together for the first time.

This moment was highly anticipated for Delena fans. Elena’s new relationship was quickly put to the test when the Mystic Falls gang discovered that she had been fathered by Father Salvatore.

Without a doubt, the overall plot and each episode of the hit series The Vampire Diaries adds something to a lengthy story, yet these chapters showed a clear before and after of them in the show’s history.