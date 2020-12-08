In this way Tokyo shows fans that it is back

Úrsula Corberó has shown a new outfit for her character from La Casa de Papel, Tokyo, The new publication featured three images of the Spanish star approaching the camera in a dramatic pose.

Although it is not confirmed if the image occurred during the filming of the fifth season of the program La Casa de Papel, this could be a new look at the choice of Tokyo’s wardrobe (Úrsula Corberó) in the next installment.

The star appeared in a daring black outfit with a leather jacket and sturdy sneakers topped by a purple sweatshirt and black beanie. Her elegant style is certainly in line with Tokio from La Casa de Papel.

However, while La Casa de Papel frequently recalls the professor and the team’s planning sessions before the heist, fans are used to seeing Úrsula Corberó in the red jumpsuit characteristic of thieves.

The practical aspect of Úrsula Corberó in her new publication could provoke a possible sequence of action before the events of the team’s coup at the Bank of Spain in La Casa de Papel.

Úrsula Corberó has already been seen on the set of La Casa de Papel with new cast member Miguel Ángel Silvestre, although her interpretation is still unknown.

It is speculated that the next installment of La Casa de Papel will finally reveal the botched robbery of Tokyo that resulted in the death of her boyfriend.

The new updates to La Casa de Papel have raised hope among fans that the announcement of the release date of the next installation is imminent after Part 4 concludes in April.



