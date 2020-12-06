In this way the team of Eleven will be reunited

With filming delayed on season 4 of Stranger Things, the show’s creators must use this issue to their advantage by fixing the season 3 finale and setting season 4 on Christmas.

Season 3 created a problem for the future of Stranger Things as the season ended on too definitive a note, ending its stories too clearly.

Given that Stranger Things is currently filming its fourth season, it’s clear that the season 3 finale didn’t need to shut down the proceedings so completely, which is an issue the show will need to address in the future.

With the cast of Stranger Things split between Hawkins and wherever the Byers are living now (with Eleven); In season 4, there are few opportunities to reunite the teens where school schedules don’t get in the way.

Stranger Things season 3 fixed this using the summer break, and since Hopper is stuck in Siberia, the least the show can do is rally its young cast by having them all home for the holidays.

They could realistically reunite and have another life-threatening adventure. They’ve developed a kind of kinship through shared trauma that can’t easily be put aside, nor should Stranger Things.



