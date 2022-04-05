In the wonderland of tiny Mud, there are fake walls that hide the loot, just…

Merriam-Webster defines a “wall” as a “means of access” or “usually a swinging or sliding barrier by which an entrance is closed and opened”. Wait, no, my mistake. This is the definition of a “wall” in the Elden Ring— and, as Mike Mahardi of Polygon noted, apparently, in Tina Tina’s Wonderland as well.

Yes, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy spin-off of the popular Gearbox shooters from Borderlands, is distinguished by a kind of architectural quirk, clearly designed to deceive the player. It looks like a wall. But if you hit it, it will dissolve, opening the chamber, usually with some loot.

There are a few simple tips. Firstly, when you approach the fake wall, you will see a tooltip offering you hand-to-hand combat (curious, since there may not be anything nearby that could be used in melee). Secondly, if you look closely, you can see a shimmering wave of golden shimmer through the bricks. Third, if you stand in front of it without moving—not that you’ll ever do it in the hurricane of frenzy that is the Borderlands game- it will open up to you for a few seconds.

Polygon indicates that one such wall can be found in the area of the Tangledrift Murder Church (an entire area in itself, which, as far as I understand, is completely optional). Here, if you want to see it for yourself, the exact location of the hidden door on the map:

Behind the door you will find a lucky cube — a new form of chest in the game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Hit the cube and it will explode with confetti of bright gears. The more cubes you find in a particular region, the less likely there will be production from future cubes in that region. This is a wonderful option that encourages you to explore the lush landscapes of Wonderland. But putting dice behind fake walls? Assholes!

Of course, the hidden doors in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are not as maddening as in another game: Elden Ring. In the saga that took players by storm earlier this year with FromSoft’s latest torture device, some hidden doors had secret strong health bars, and it took several blows to open them. Compared to him, the Wonderlands of Tiny Tina are much more modest.