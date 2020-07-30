In the USA, Herman Cain dies from Covid-19

Herman Cain, who has been a candidate from the Republican Party for presidency in the 2012 elections in the USA and has been involved in politics for many years, died due to the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Dan Calabrese, one of Cain’s spokespersons, said the death of the 74-year-old politician, “Cain, who was like our boss, our friend, and the father of many of us, died.” announced the words.

Cain, who attended the rally of US President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, was caught by Kovid-19 after the rally and was taken to the hospital on July 1.

How Cain got the virus was not explained.

Herman Cain entered the race in 2012 to become a US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, but withdrew from the race following allegations of “harassment”.



