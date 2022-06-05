In the unreleased sequel Never Say Never Again , the name Daniel Craig was used for the first time

The planned sequel to James Bond’s “unofficial” adventure “Never Say Never Again” used a title later claimed to be a Daniel Craig era adventure. The role of Bond made Sean Connery a movie star, but the actor had mixed feelings about the time spent in the series. He didn’t like the level of fame he brought, and he clashed with the producers over the level of his compensation. He retired from this role after the fifth film “You Only Live Twice”, but he was later lured back to 1971’s “Diamonds are Forever” after his successor George Lazenby left after just one film.

Connery stated that he would “never” return to the role after Diamonds Are Forever, which was Roger Moore’s favorite Bond, but in the end he was lured back into the 1983 film Never Say Never. The ironic name was suggested by Connery’s wife Micheline in connection with Connery’s previous statement. “Never Say Never” was the result of screenwriter and producer Kevin McClory’s long journey to making a Bond film outside the EON franchise. McClory, along with a writer named Jack Whittingham, collaborated with writer Ian Fleming on the Bond script that formed the basis of “Ball Lightning”. After this film project was abandoned, Fleming reused its plot for his own novel without specifying his co-authors, which led to McClory suing and demanding the rights to the film adaptation.

He won and later became the producer of the 1965 adaptation of Ball Lightning. This agreement also stated that he could remake the film in ten years, as the producers believed that the franchise would be completed by then. Instead, McClory waited ten years before embarking on the project that eventually became Never Say Never Again, which was never in the Bond box sets. He managed to get Connery back, and the film was released the same year as EON Bond Octopussy starring Moore. While the latter won this box office battle, “Never Say Never Again” still performed very well. McClory planned his own Bond adventure series, announcing in 1984 that S.P.E.C.T.R.E. would be the next film.

McClory’s rights also prevented Blofeld and SPECTRUM from being used in EON films, which led to them being written out of the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me. “Never Say Never” itself turned out to be the last appearance of Blofeld (played by Max von Sydow) and his criminal organization before the 2015 release of Spectrum, Daniel Craig’s fourth James Bond film. Unfortunately, there are few details about McClory’s plans for S.P.E.C.T.R.E., and it is possible that, given the legal restrictions on what can and cannot be used in “Never Say Never Again”— for example, it lacked the famous Gunbarrel barrel— he would have had to use it again the main story of Thunderball.

Legal complications around S.P.E.C.T.R.E. are one of the possible reasons why this did not happen, and the other is Connery himself. The actor had quite a stressful time while working on the film, as he felt that it was underfunded, and he had to take on certain production duties himself. In the interview after “Never Say Never”, he was not eager to come back again, and as the producers were trying to mount S.P.E.C.T.R.E., he made it clear that he was completely done with Agent 007. McClory still spent the years after Never Say Never planning another movie — including making a deal with Sony for a rival Bond series in the late ’90s – but no other unofficial films were eventually made.