In The Summer, Manchester United Turned to Ecuadorian Prodigy Kendry Paes.

According to Ecuadorian media reports, this summer Manchester United made an offer to sign South American youngster Kendry Paes.

According to Sport Witness, it is unclear whether United are interested in the 15-year-old after the offer was rejected at the time.

Currently, Paes plays for the Ecuadorian team Independiente del Valle and was transferred to the first team for the 2023 season, despite his tender age.

The midfielder, who is called a “pearl”, attracts interest from all over Europe.

However, his current club is in no hurry to accept offers from his young prodigy and has a plan in case of his expected departure.

It is reported that Paes will not be able to leave Ecuador for Europe until he turns 18, and any deal that can be concluded before that will result in him staying in Del Valle until that time.

The reason for this idea is not to rush young players into the brutal world of European football, as the club calls any such move “burning steps”.

Del Valle insists that Paes is “ready” both physically and mentally for any high-profile move before they begin negotiations on his transition.

Such deals are commonplace for South American young players, and the most high-profile recent example was the mega-money transfer of Endrick to Real Madrid.

16-year-old Endrik agreed to move to the Spanish Grand Prix, but will remain at the current club “Palmeiras” until 2024.

It is not reported how much United was willing to pay for a promising star, but, as can be seen from the case with Endrik, these deals do not always come cheap.

If United return for Paes, they will have to wait until 2025 to see him at Old Trafford.